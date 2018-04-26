Budget focus on projects and infrastructure

The Coffs Harbour City Council has tonight released details of its budget and the big projects planned for 2018-19.

UPGRADING the Coffs Harbour Stadium, progressing the proposed Cultural and Civic Space project, city centre improvement works and further development of the Airport Enterprise Park are among the long list of projects in Coffs Harbour City Council's budget for next year.

Community feedback on those plans is now being encouraged with the exhibition of the council's Draft 2017-2021 Delivery Program (Year 2).

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight mark the start of the Coffs Harbour Stadium upgrade. Trevor Veale

The document, which includes the Draft 2018/19 Operational Plan, Draft 2018/19 Fees and Charges, and Draft Delivery Program Budgets 2018-2021, is on public exhibition from Monday, April 30, until Monday, May 28 2018.

The overall budget result for 2017/18, excluding capital revenue, is projected to be a $3.86m surplus.

The location of the new Cultural and Civic Space. Contributed

"This second year of the Delivery Program will see the continuation of a number of major projects," Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

"They include the $13.4m EPIC Stadium for the Future project to upgrade C.ex Coffs International Stadium, advancing the Cultural and Civic Space development initiative in Coffs Harbour City Centre, further city centre revitalisation works, the implementation of the 'Woolgoolga WOW' town centre Masterplan, Airport Enterprise Park Development and the extension of the ongoing Public Amenities improvement program.

"Council's improved financial position means we can also concentrate on renewing our backlog of ageing public assets," Cr Knight said.

The Woolgoolga Town Centre Plan will also be funded. Trevor Veale

Asset renewal programs include:

. Community Facility upgrades (McLean Street clubrooms, Bayldon Community Centre, Sawtell Meals On Wheels and Pony Club and Tennis Club improvements at Nana Glen);

. Major roadworks including Waterloo and Wharf Streets, Woolgoolga, Lyons Road, Sawtell and Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach;

. Bridgeworks including Melaleuca Foot Bridge, Woolgoolga, and Morrows Bridge at Nana Glen;

. An accessible canoe launching facility at Saltwater Park, Coffs Harbour;

. Jetty structure renewal works; and

. Extensive water and sewer mains upgrades.

Coffs Harbour City Council will progress its Airport Enterprise Park Development over the course of the next financial year. Keagan Elder

The council's General Manager Steve McGrath tonight said the draft documents maintain the financial goals set by the council in recent years.

"As an organisation, Council has secured the financial sustainability to allow it to continue to deliver the programs and services needed to help achieve the objectives of the MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan," Mr McGrath said.

"The projected $3.86m on General Fund surplus in 2018/19 is evidence of the success of the business transformation that Council has undergone in the past few years."

The draft documents - and details of how to make a submission - are available on the Have Your Say website: haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

Printed copies will also be displayed at Council's Customer Service Centre and at the three library branches (Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Toormina). Submissions close at 5pm on Monday, May 28.