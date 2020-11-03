Budget balls up: Numbers don’t stack up

Alastair Milroy, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and State Member Gurmesh Singh turn the first sod on the Woolgoolga Sports Complex in November last year. Photo by Janine Watson

Progress on the long-awaited West Woolgoolga Sports Complex has hit a snag.

All of the tenders for the design and construction of the multipurpose centre submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council are above the project's budget.

In November last year the benefits of the three tiers of government working together was celebrated at a sod turning ceremony to mark the start of work on the project.

Following a competitive tender process, local company Burnett Civil and Plumbing were selected to complete the first stage which involved connecting the water and sewer network to the site.

But now, the design and construction phase has hit a major hurdle with all tenders above budget and the matter will be brought to Councillors at their first meeting for the year on Thursday (February 11).

Tenders closed on December 14, 2020, with four conforming tenders received from the following companies:

- ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd.

- Lahey Constructions Pty Ltd.

- Lipman Pty Ltd.

- North Construction & Building Pty Ltd.

With the tenders above budget, Council staff conducted a value management process to reduce the deficit as much as possible, without compromising the project deliverables as detailed in both the NSW State Government and the Federal Government funding agreements.

Concept designs for the Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

The exact financial details of the tenders are confidential but Councillors will be asked to consider allocating additional funds to allow the project to go ahead.

The current State and Federal funding agreements require the project be complete by December 2022.

Appointment of the successful tenderer must be made as soon as possible to ensure the validity of the tenders, and the program can continue to meet funding milestones.

Fly through of Woolgoolga Sports Complex: A fly through animation of the new Woolgoolga Sports Complex

The current budget for the project is $23,144,000, with funding secured to date as follows:

- Council contribution - $ 5,144,000

- NSW Government Election commitment - $ 8,000,000

- Australian Government - $ 10,000,000

A design on show at the sod-turning in November last year. Photo by Janine Watson.

At Thursday's meeting Councillors will also consider a proposal to name the complex the 'Wiigulga Sports Complex' to recognise its significance to the Gumbaynggirr and Garby community.

The project includes:

- West Woolgoolga playing fields: playing fields to cater to AFL, Cricket (including cricket nets and a synthetic wicket) as well as tournament overlay for multi-use fields, lighting, drainage, irrigation and an amenity block.

- The Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre: two indoor courts, stage, change rooms, multipurpose rooms, kitchen and kiosk.

- Associated civil works including roadways, paths, carparks, and various civil services (currently a greenfield site).

The project has evolved following significant community consultation and input over a decade.

