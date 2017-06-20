20°
Budget funds for Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass

20th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
The State Budget has delivered $5 million towards planning on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.
The State Budget has delivered $5 million towards planning on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

THE Coffs Harbour electorate will receive a total of $93 million from the State Budget.

Local Member Andrew Fraser said the funding would continue building and improving our road, maritime and freight infrastructure, tackling congestion and reducing travel times, boosting freight productivity and making NSW roads and waterways safer.

"This Budget balances the NSW Government's commitments to people living in both regional and metropolitan areas of the state," Mr Fraser said.

"We're tackling congestion and upgrading roads in regional areas, and providing the critical freight infrastructure improvements the bush needs to support its growing businesses and communities," Mr Fraser added.　

"Tackling congestion is a focus of this Budget, with current estimates showing that traffic congestion costs us $6.1 billion a year.

"As NSW's population continues to grow, so will demands on our roads.

"The congestion busting and road building investment in this budget means people will spend more time with their families and less time in traffic jams."

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has welcomed a total of $93 million for the Coffs Harbour electorate in the State Budget this afternoon.
Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has welcomed a total of $93 million for the Coffs Harbour electorate in the State Budget this afternoon. Trevor Veale

Budget highlights for Roads, Maritime and Freight include:

  • $80.5 million - Pacific Highway upgrade (Woolgoolga to Ballina)
  • $5 million - Planning for the Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour Bypass
  • $1,662 million - NSW Boating Now grants
  • $1,515 million - Grants to Coffs Harbour City Council

"This is a grassroots budget, which sees us work with local communities, providing $252 million in grants and subsidies to local councils," Mr Fraser said.

"These grants are included in a record $1.8 billion for the maintenance of road, maritime and freight assets, including bridge rebuilding, pavement rehabilitation, traffic facilities maintenance, drainage upgrades, wharf maintenance and grants and subsidies to local councils."

In the recent Commonwealth May budget, NSW was successful in securing $2.28 billion in 2017-18 for capital road and rail infrastructure projects.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser coffs coast coffs harbour bypass pacific highway state budget

