Palace announces another royal wedding

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston attend the Beulah London store opening in May this year. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

ANOTHER British royal wedding has been announced, with Lady Gabriella Windsor to tie the knot with Thomas Kingston.

Lady Gabriella, 37, is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is a first cousin of the Queen.

Mr Kingston, 41, used to date Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa, 35, who was married in May last year.

The pair were linked back in 2011 when they were spotted at the ATP Tennis finals but the romance fizzled out. They remain close friends and were seen during an outing in London earlier this year.

Mr Kingston proposed to Lady Gabriella last month on the Isle of Sark, an island in the southwestern English Channel.

Buckingham Palace released news of the nuptials with a statement written by Lady Gabriella's parents.

"Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark," the statement read.

Lady Gabriella, whose mother is Princess of Kent, formerly Marie Christine von Reibnitz, is second cousin to the queen and 50th in line to the throne.

Lady Gabriella’s parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent (pictured here at the Duke and Duchess’ 2011 wedding) announced the news. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Also known as Ella, Lady Gabriella is a brand director while her fiance works in market investment and is the Director of Devonport Capital.

The wedding is slated for Spring 2019.

Lady Gabriella shies away from the spotlight, but does make the odd appearance with the main members of the royal family, including Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

She attended the wedding of Pippa and James Matthews in May last year.

The next royal wedding is that of Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank's in October at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.