Car in 'dangerous position' after Bruxner Highway crash

UPDATE, 8.30am: A CAR which flipped on its roof has been secured at an incident on the Bruxner Hwy east of Mallanganee today.

Rural Fire Brigade inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the Mallanganee Fire Brigade were on scene.

"The vehicle is upside-down and closed one lane on the Bruxner Hwy on the eastern side of the ranges," he said.

"Road workers at the site are doing traffic control and we are waiting for the tow-truck."

UPDATE, 7.45am: A CAR has overturned on the Bruxner Highway at Mallanganee.

A spokesman from NSW Fire & Rescue said the incident appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.

He said the vehicle "is in a dangerous position", but could not comment further.

"No person appears to be injured and all persons are out of the vehicle," he said.

"The incident is on the Casino side of the road near the Mallanganee lookout."

It is understood the Rural Fire Service is on its way to the incident.

