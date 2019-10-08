Brutal first Love Island Australia coupling

Promising to be the sexiest reality show on our screens, Love Island Australia kicked off on Monday night to an explosion on social media.

It turns out watching hot people fall in love is just as enticing as watching celebrities concealed in elaborate costumes belt out pop tunes.

With the help of host Sophie Monk, the first 10 beautiful people were paired up, but not before the first game of partner musical chairs.

From two male contestants being tossed to the subs bench, to another woman being rejected when stepping forward, the show started with a brutal bang.

Hot diggity, if the intro is this good, imagine how 🔥 this season is going to be.



First off the bat, Maurice and Jessie coupled up, later becoming the first couple to kiss, followed by Gerard and Cartier, who initially seemed happy with their choice.

But from there, things quickly became awkward.

Next up, Adam chose Vanessa, but when DJ Sam entered the villa, she stepped forward and ditched Adam - sending him straight to the subs bench.

But when the fifth and final boy, model Matthew was sent in, he chose Vanessa again, despite Cynthia stepping forward. This was Vanessa's third coupling, leaving Sam with Adam on the subs bench, and Cassie and Cynthia without partners.

In the end, Adam chose Cassie, and Sam chose Cynthia, but the whole situation was sufficiently awkward.

Love Island Australia's first 5 couples of the season are officially here. Picture: Supplied.

Elsewhere in the early minutes of episode, we had the invention of the word "krismatic" (charismatic), someone actually admitting to liking Nickelback, and a first pash between Maurice and Jessie.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the first couples:

Ok...so far this show is a bunch of women smiling blankly across the pool awaiting a moment to fish their bikini out of their butt crack#LoveIslandAU — Tree Fiddy Kay (@fiddy_kay) October 7, 2019

Vanessa pretending to be shocked and overwhelmed by the men all choosing her #loveislandAU pic.twitter.com/ikyLPEsPoZ — Daisy Seery (@daisy_seery) October 7, 2019

Jessie & Gerard five minutes after coupling up #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/bJ1318kv2t — Tim Stan Account (@WSpark98NZ) October 7, 2019

“I LIKE NICKLEBACK” incredible first day scenes on #LoveIslandAU — lisa (@lisrobins) October 7, 2019

if i was cynthia i would enjoy my free holiday and stay hydrated and moisturized. das it #LoveIslandAU — ayan (@waa_ayaan) October 7, 2019

Cassie and Adam flirting by just insulting each other is my love language #loveislandau — Tina Burke (@teeburke_) October 7, 2019

Love Island Australia continues Tuesday night at 8.45pm on Channel 9