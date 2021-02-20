Menu
Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.
Pets & Animals

This cute doggo is on board for a wheely good time

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
20th Feb 2021 7:45 AM
Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.

Bruno the daring dachshund may be small in stature, but he aims to become the gnarliest sausage dog around.

Skating down the street on his favourite board, fur-parents Matt Wood and Maddison Bernat said the playful pup can't help but be involved in everything.

Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
"We were skateboarding out the front and then we decided to chuck him on, and he just stayed there," Maddison said.

"We're trying to teach him to hop onto it himself.

"We've got as far as him putting his paws on top of it and sitting there with me holding it but I want to teach him to get excited and jump onto it."

Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
With video of the pooch posted to Facebook group Cool Dog Group and generating plenty of attention, Bruno is doing his best to stay grounded.

Originally published as Bruno is on board for a good time

bruno dogs pets

