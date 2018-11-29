Huge delays as afternoon commute hits crash scene

Heavy congestion remains on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE 5.20PM: Traffic is queued along the Bruce Highway for kilometres as road repair works are carried out at the scene of a serious crash.

Roys Road and Steve Irwin Way are also heavily congested in the wake of the early morning rollover in the northbound lanes at Bells Creek.

>> TRUCK DESTROYED SPEED CAMERA, SPARKED BRUCE HWY CARNAGE

Sunshine Coast police southern patrol group officer Inspector John Van Egmond said the scene northbound traffic had been open to one lane since about midday.

Inspector Van Egmond said Transport and Main Roads crews were resurfacing a section of the road that was damaged by solvents spilled from the truck.

He said he was unsure when the works would be complete.

The Daily has contacted Transport and Main Roads for an update on progress of the works and a reopening time but is yet to receive a response.

EARLIER: "NIGHTMARE" traffic is expected on the Bruce Highway for the remainder of the day as major damage from a truck crash is repaired.

Motorists report they have been caught in north-bound congestion with vehicles backed up for kilometres from the Bells Creek crash site more than 10 hours after the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one southbound lane was moving slowly as of about 11.15am, but police officers remained on scene to lower the speed limit.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads workers are on scene attempting to fix the damage, which could take all day according to police.

A passing motorist shares photos of the truck wreckage on the Bruce Hwy, Bells Creek. Matt Cook

"It's going to be a nightmare getting through there any stage today," the police spokesman said.

One traveller reported they had missed a friend's funeral as they had been stuck for more than two hours as of 10.15am.

"Left the Gold Coast for 9am service, still another hour away at least and can't turn around," they commented on an earlier update.

Another person reported it had taken more than two hours to travel from Caboolture to Roy's Rd.

A Daily reporter who was caught in traffic for four hours said they had only just escaped the congestion about 11.30am.

The truck driver involved in the crash, and driver of a car which smashed into the wreckage, were the sole occupants of each vehicle.

Both were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, aged in his 50s, suffered serious leg injuries, and another man in his 30s suffered abdominal injuries.