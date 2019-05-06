Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek. Contributed
Breaking

Bruce Hwy at a standstill after truck rollover

Matty Holdsworth
by
6th May 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.

Lengthy delays are expected for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast this Labour Day after the 1pm smash.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have assessed three patients with one transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

"They were all minor, superficial injuries," a QAS media spokesman said.

The crash occurred 3km north of Johnston Road exit with one of the northbound lanes blocked.

Delays are expected and motorists should proceed with caution.

bruce highway racq sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Safer journeys for threatened wildlife on the highway

    premium_icon Safer journeys for threatened wildlife on the highway

    News New body of research shows the threatened species navigating the Pacific Highway.

    • 6th May 2019 3:30 PM
    Protest groups will go head to head

    premium_icon Protest groups will go head to head

    News Locals plan uprising in "protest against the protesters”

    • 6th May 2019 3:30 PM
    Mayor 'hopping mad' about pre-poll chaos in the CBD

    premium_icon Mayor 'hopping mad' about pre-poll chaos in the CBD

    News The mayor is "hopping mad” about the pre-poll shopfront in the CBD.

    • 6th May 2019 2:25 PM
    GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts appeal points penalty

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts appeal points penalty

    Rugby League Club docked points for unregistered player breach

    • 6th May 2019 2:17 PM