Police car.
Police car. Alistair Brightman
Bruce Highway slowdown: Northbound traffic snarl after crash

Scott Sawyer
by
5th Jan 2019 2:07 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

A car is understood to have crashed in the right-hand lane, heading northbound on the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain, north of Maple St, Cooroy.

Police are on their way to the scene and a spokesman said at least one lane of traffic was affected at the moment.

Drivers have been asked to use caution in the area.

It's unclear yet how serious the crash is or what injuries, if any, have been suffered.

The crash was reported about 12.50pm.

bruce highway crash noosa sunshine coast traffic travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

