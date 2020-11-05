Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

Bruce Highway, Carmila. Single vehicle Crash - All lanes affected, All directions. https://t.co/LNoNiP5JJY — QLDTrafficMWFWB (@QLDTrafficMWFWB) November 5, 2020

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.