Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: A 4WD and caravan have crashed on the Bruce Highway at Yandina.
CRASH: A 4WD and caravan have crashed on the Bruce Highway at Yandina. Clayton's Towing
Breaking

BRUCE HIGHWAY CHOKEPOINT: 4WD and caravan roll, close lane

Scott Sawyer
by
27th Dec 2018 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:08 PM

NORTHBOUND Bruce Highway traffic has been severely affected this afternoon after a 4WD and caravan rollover.

The vehicles crashed heading northbound on the highway at Yandina.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has warned a lane or lanes have been reduced due to the crash, and tow truck operators are on scene.

The Department has warned drivers to expect delays and asked people to use caution in the area.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Yandina, headed towards Eumundi.

It's unclear whether any injuries have been suffered or how serious they are yet. The crash happened about 4.30pm.

It follows heavy congestion being reported from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

More Stories

bruce highway emergency sunshine coast traffic transport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    premium_icon Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    News Volunteers who have dedicated "years” of work into the Botanic Garden have been left gutted by a series of brazen thefts targeting endangered plants.

    Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    premium_icon Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    News Rob Oakeshott was intending to make a pre-Christmas announcement.

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    News The moment a boat jumped trailer.

    Local Partners