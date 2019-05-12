Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Bruce highway blocked after dangerous goods truck rollover

vanessa jarrett
by
12th May 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11.45AM: THE BRUCE Highway is blocked in both directions near Mt Larcom following a b-double rollover this morning.

The truck rolled over 15kms north of the township around 11.25am.

The truck is carrying 560kg of an yet unnamed dangerous substance.

The driver sustained minimal injuries.

Police have confirmed the highway is blocked in both directions.

Police are on scene and fireys are coming from Gladstone.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to the incident

More to come.

bruce hwy crash editors picks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Half a home saved by crews in a house fire fanned by wind

    premium_icon Half a home saved by crews in a house fire fanned by wind

    News Firefighters have saved a home from being destroyed by fire after flames erupted inside a shed on Saturday.

    Australia's political sex scandals date back years

    Australia's political sex scandals date back years

    Politics Who remembers the former Liberal leader who had died during sex?

    Lone councillor opposes airport privatisation

    premium_icon Lone councillor opposes airport privatisation

    News Affordable air travel "should be protected”, the councillor said.