Bruce and Kellie's 'Flicker' is finally getting a rally run

The Daihatsu Charade of Bruce McDougall and Kellie Pearce will be bearing the number 123.
Brad Greenshields
AFTER so many years of helping behind the scenes, it dawned on Bruce McDougall.

He'd travelled thousands of miles over the years to drive in events in other towns and states but he and wife Kellie Pearce had never competed at home.

"We've been involved in East Coast Rallys and Rally Australias but we've never competed in it,” McDougall said.

That's about to change.

McDougall and Pearce are about to run their 1991 Daihatsu Charade they affectionately call "Flicker” (named after the driving style the Scandinavian Flick) in a race at home and they're excited.

"This year we've gone all out,” McDougall said.

"We've even got team shirts and everything.”

Living not far from the Flooded Gums spectator point, McDougall admitted driving on the same roads as Sebastien Ogier will be pretty awesome.

"There's not too many sports where you can compete on the same field as the world's best,” he said.

"You can't go out and bat with David Warner or play tennis in the same tournament as Roger Federer.

"But in rallying you can drive in the same event as the world champion. The same day, the same roads.”

The winners of this year's NSW Rally Sprint Championship, McDougall said having Pearce as his co-driver was pretty much like being at home.

"I just do what I'm told,” he joked.

"She's the co-driver so she really does tell me where to go.”

Topics:  bruce mcdougall coffs harbour kellie pearce motor sport nana glen rally australia

