Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell poses for photographers after winning the 2018 Brownlow Medal. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
AFL

Brownlow medallist posts message to fans after leg surgery

12th Jan 2019 4:43 PM

BROWNLOW Medallist Tom Mitchell is upbeat about his AFL future as he recovers from a serious leg injury.

The Hawthorn star has undergone surgery after an horrific training accident on Friday, when he broke the two bones in his lower left leg.

On Saturday, a smiling Mitchell posted a photo on Instagram of himself in his hospital bed.

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of visitors and kind messages I have received," Mitchell said.

"I am grateful for all of the support I have around me - my partner, my family and friends, my team mates, the medical team, the football club and our supporters.

"The highs and lows can change in a second but I am up for another challenge and will be back out there in no time."

Hawthorn are resigned to most likely losing their star onballer for this season, but are also confident he will make a full recovery.

- AAP

