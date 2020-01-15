Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two brothers have been sentenced over a 128 plant drug haul.
Two brothers have been sentenced over a 128 plant drug haul.
Crime

Brothers sentenced after police find 128 plant drug haul

Liana Turner
14th Jan 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO brothers have been released on community corrections orders after pleading guilty to growing marijuana on a Byron Shire property.

Joel Diblasio, 34, from North Lismore, and Tom Harrop, 23, from Lismore, faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

They had each been charged with cultivating an amount of marijuana between the indictable and commercial quantity.

The court heard police had been made aware of the plants being grown on a Goonengerry property, which has numerous part-owners, including at least one of the parents of the accused.

Police attended the property on the morning of December 13 and found 128 plants, along with a small amount of fertilizer.

Mr Dakin said the set-up was "unsophisticated" but did indicate "a degree of planning".

"There's a clear public interest in having cannabis and other prohibited drugs removed from the community," Mr Dakin said.

Both men pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and Magistrate Michael Dakin gave them each a two year community corrections order.

byron bay local court cannabis cultivation goonengerry northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Huge iPhone change tipped

    Huge iPhone change tipped
    • 15th Jan 2020 7:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs listed as one of Australia’s ‘sexiest’ cities

        premium_icon Coffs listed as one of Australia’s ‘sexiest’ cities

        News Well, the results are in. Coffs Harbour has been listed as one of the ‘sexiest’ places in the country according to stats from an online adult toy retailer.

        New strategies driving tourism boom in Coffs this summer

        premium_icon New strategies driving tourism boom in Coffs this summer

        News Coffs Coast holiday parks have been at full occupancy.

        $50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

        premium_icon $50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

        Environment In response to the devastating bushfires the Federal Government has made an initial...

        Hope for green turtle nest relocating to Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Hope for green turtle nest relocating to Mid North Coast

        News WITH close to no chance of survival, a nest of green turtle eggs are being...