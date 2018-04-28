Brothers in arms lining up for Axemen

BROTHERS AT ALL TIMES: Coffs Snappers pair Lloyd Simms-Chambers and Brannon Murray will be representing the MNC Rugby Axemen in Warren today.

THEY play football together, live together and even work together - but Coffs Snappers brothers Lloyd Simms-Chambers and Brannon Murray say it gives them a special connection on the rugby field.

Simms-Chambers, the scrumhalf and older brother at 24, said living in each other's pockets for more than two decades helped.

"It works well on the field though because we know exactly where we're bad, where we're good and I know exactly where he's going to run on the field," Lloyd said.

"I just give him the ball and let him go and do his thing."

The younger Murray, a speedy centre, said his older brother annoyed him at times when they played together.

"He tries to tell me what to do, where to run, but it's really fun," Brannon said.

"He doesn't give me the ball enough, never enough."

Even when working together behind a paint brush or roller at 360 Painting, Lloyd said the two had their moments.

Luckily there's a wiser head that prevails when discussions at work become less cordial.

"We've got the old man with us so he'll stop it straight away," Lloyd said.

Today the pair will play in MNC Rugby's representative team as the Axemen make the step up to tier one competition in the Country Championships.

After winning the tier two title last year, the MNC Rugby Axemen are making the step to the top flight when they face the strong Illawarra combination at Warren this afternoon.

A victory today will put the team into tomorrow's final.

Simms-Chambers has been named as one of two vice-captains for the team and he praised the work the squad had done so far under the watchful eye of coach Angus Anderson.

"The coach has put a good game plan together and we've been working really hard for the last few months,"

"The boys are keen, motivated and ready to go."