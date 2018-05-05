Brothers in arms in big clash

ON THE BURST: Austin Cooper of the Sawtell Panthers tries to evade a desperate Nambucca Heads Roosters tackle at Rex Hardaker Oval.

THE home team is undefeated. The visitors played in last year's grand final and there's a set of brothers on the field facing their old club for the first time since switching clubs.

It makes for a highly anticipated clash when Sawtell hosts South Grafton tomorrow.

The Cooper brothers, Austin and Lewis, have settled in nicely at Sawtell.

Austin is currently the competition's leading try scorer with five, while Lewis has been laying a solid platform with hard yards up the middle.

There may be another two brothers playing for South Grafton that will have people talking at Rex Hardaker Oval tomorrow.

Centre Luke French is the brother of Parramatta speedster Bevan French, while forward Sione Tonga will make his debut for the Rebels coming off the bench.

Tonga is the younger brother of former State of Origin player and NRL premiership winner with the Bulldogs, Willie Tonga.

Coming off a bye last week, South Grafton will be desperate to break Sawtell's winning run.

Even at this early stage a failure to do so could mean the Rebels fall a long way back in the race for a top-three finish.

Both Orara Valley and Coffs Harbour are warm favourites to win tomorrow.

The Axemen are at home against the winless Nambucca Heads while Coffs travels down to Macksville.

GROUP 2

(all matches to be played Sunday)

Sawtell v South Grafton

Orara Valley v Nambucca Heads

Macksville V Coffs Harbour

Bye: Grafton Ghosts (lower grades at Bellingen)

Rep footy

TODAY will see the North Coast under-23 team and open aged ladies league tag team featuring both Group 2 and Group 3 players playing against the Central Coast at Macksville in the first round of the CRL Country Championships.

Kick-off for the league tag match will be at 11am with the under-23s match following straight after at 12.05pm.