The two brothers were pulled from the water yesterday afternoon. Picture: 9News
Brothers found at bottom of family pool

26th Mar 2019 2:50 PM

TWO brothers are in hospital fighting for their lives after they were found at the bottom of the family's backyard pool.

Emergency services were called to a Michael Ave home in Morayfield, an hour north of Brisbane, yesterday afternoon to reports of a double near-drowning.

Paramedics worked on the brothers, aged two and 16 months, before rushing them to hospital.

One of the boys was initially taken to Caboolture Hospital with a critical care paramedic working to save his life but both brothers are now at Queensland Children's Hospital.

The boys' parents have had an anxious night with both of them still in a critical condition at the hospital.

Authorities are working to determine how both the boys ended up in the pool.

Footage taken by 9News showed the backyard pool was completely surrounded by a high metal fence.

It was an extremely hot day in south east Queensland yesterday, with temperatures reaching the mid 30s.

