Brothers finally face off

SUNDAY afternoon will be a first for brothers Luke and Brad Collinson.

Luke is playing for the Grafton Ghosts this year while Brad is playing for Coffs Harbour. Sunday's match between the two teams will be the first time that the brothers have come face to face from opposing sides on a football field.

The pair claim they didn't even play against each other when they were growing up together.

"We used to be on the same team in the backyard versing our little brother," Brad joked.

That was bad news for Joel who isn't playing this year due to shoulder injuries.

Over the past couple of years the Collinson brothers caused headaches for the opposition when they were joined together in the Woolgoolga team.

When the Seahorses withdrew from the first grade competition earlier in the year, Luke and Brad found themselves going their separate ways.

Luke, 25, said the Ghosts was a natural fit for him. partly because living in Woolgoolga the drive to Frank McGuren Park doesn't take that long.

Brad, 23, now lives in Coffs Harbour and was happy to jump on board when the Comets came calling.

"I spent a year in here (Coffs Harbour) in 2012 when Woopi didn't have a team playing 18s so I just thought it was probably right to go back there," Brad explained.

Luke said he played for the Ghosts in that same year and that made his decision to head north in 2018 an easy one.

"I know a lot of the boys up there (Grafton) and I've got a girlfriend up there as well so I'm always up there," Luke said.

"One of my best mates plays for them as well.

"I tried to get Brad to come with me but he wasn't keen. It was a bit too far to travel."

YOU KNOW THE DRILL: Rugby league brothers Brad (left) and Luke Collinson will be playing in opposing teams on Sunday. Trevor Veale

The pair admit they're still staunch Woolgoolga people and would be wearing a Seahorses jersey this weekend if the club still had a team.

"I do love Woopi. Woopi is the home club but it just wasn't working this year for us which is a shame," Luke said.

"Hopefully they come good in the next year or so."

This afternoon Luke was in Brad's backyard building a new deck for his little brother (Brad said Luke was working at a "pretty cheap" rate too).

Brad might want to be careful that the Comets don't win on Sunday if Luke has anything to do with it

"I might loosen them (the screws on the new deck) if we lose on the weekend," Luke joked.

Now it's a matter of seeing what happens when they're in each other's vicinity

"We'll see if we find each other on the field," Luke said.

"Hopefully it's not the same result as last week," Brad added after the Comets lost the Ghosts 44-12 a week ago.

"We're struggling with injuries ta the moment but we get a few back this week so it should be a little bit different I think.

"We've had to work on a few things since last week to see if we can fix a few things and make it a different result."

Luke said things are looking positive for the Ghosts after the reigning premiers had some players return from injury in the past couple of matches.

"We've been stung with a lot of injuries but nearly everyone's back now so it's looking good," he said.