Brothers claim tough win in final of Coffs Coast 9s

RUGBY LEAGUE: Marist Brothers proved to be a force to be reckoned with at the 2019 Coffs Coast 9s, with all three grades from the Lismore based club making it through to the final.

The men's side faced off against the Old Bar Pirates in the decider and were able to get the better of the Group 3 outfit in a tough encounter.

With both defensive lines standing tall and points coming at a premium, only a late try to halfback Jacob Follent sealed the game for Brothers, with the final score reading 13-4.

The Marist Brothers women's team won an even tighter contest in their final, with a lone try coming midway through the first half enough for them to record a 4-0 win over South Grafton.

It wasn't the fairytale three-peat for Brothers though, as the Coffs Harbour Comets were able to take a well- deserved victory in the U18s final.

In a fiery contest which featured a send-off and a sin-binning, the Comets got off to a flying start and scored the first four tries. They managed to hold on for a 28-14 win.

The 9s was another resounding success in 2019, with 10 clubs from Lismore down to Newcastle travelling to Coffs for the event.