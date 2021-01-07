Brother’s bail bid after ‘horrific’ alleged CBD bashing

Two brothers launched “terrifying” random attacks that injured three people and put a bus driver in hospital, a court has heard.

One, Jeremiah Michael Morris, 25, applied for bail by video link in the Adelaide Magistrates Court, facing multiple charges, including assaulting workers and disorderly behaviour.

A police prosecutor strongly opposed the application for bail, alleging it was a "horrific attack" in broad daylight and that Morris was a danger to the community.

The court heard a bus driver was driving through North Adelaide on December 23 when he heard yelling and abusive comments coming from the back of the bus.

"The abusive language was so intense, the victim felt like he needed to stop the bus - he was concerned for the passengers on board," the police prosecutor said.

The court heard all the passengers got off the bus besides Morris and his brother, with Morris allegedly screaming at the bus driver.

"The accused is heard yelling 'I will f*** your life c***,' 'I will f***ing end you,' 'you weak, f***ing excuse of a f***ing man'," the police prosecutor said.

The court was told Morris' brother then assaulted the bus driver who blacked out.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with facial injuries.

The police prosecutor told the court a security officer was flagged down by a member of the public during the assault of the driver.

The security guard ran on to the bus to help.

"Without warning, victim two was pushed on to one of the seats and felt two punches to the back of his head in quick succession," the police prosecutor said.

The court heard as Morris and his brother were leaving the bus, Morris also allegedly punched a member of the public in the face.

Jeremiah Morris applied for bail in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Photo: AAP Image/Morgan Sette

"This was an extremely violent incident that occurred on a public bus where there were numerous passengers, including elderly people," the police prosecutor said.

"This would have been a terrifying incident for the bus driver and the other passengers - he's out of control and dangerous."

The court heard Morris, of Pooraka, was already on bail for multiple assault charges.

Elliot King, for Morris said in the alleged assault of the bus driver, Morris' brother was the one who attacked the driver.

"CCTV captures my client pulling his brother off the driver to defuse the situation," he said.

The court heard Morris was a father-of-two and was on unemployment benefits.

"In the absence of my client's contribution financially to that household, there would be a real risk of homelessness," Mr King said.

Magistrate John Fahey said the only reason he was considering bail was due to the risk of Morris' family becoming homeless.

"I am tempted because of his past offending, the seriousness of this offending and the fact he's on bail to refuse bail altogether," he said.

"I note however, he's got a wife and young children and I am prepared to consider home detention - I won't consider anything less."

Mr Fahey ordered a home detention and bail inquiry report.

The bail application was adjourned to next week.

Originally published as Brother's bail bid after 'horrific' alleged CBD bashing