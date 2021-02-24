Brother vows to ‘always’ stand by Burgess

Sam Burgess' younger brother will "always" stand by his sibling despite the former NRL star's newest brush with the law.

The ex-Rabbitohs star will face court in May on traffic offences after he was caught allegedly driving unlicensed in his unregistered BMW on the way to pick up his children from the Southern Highlands on Monday.

Burgess, 32, also allegedly tested positive for cocaine in two drug tests, which have been sent away by NSW Police for further assessment.

Sam Burgess (centre) with his brothers Tom (left) and George after a Souths victory. Picture: Brett Costello

But younger brother and South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess sang his brother's praises in a pre- recorded interview with Nine News.

The 28 year-old said he would "always" be supportive of his brother "no matter what", as would the NRL club, just hours before the cocaine arrest.

He said "I'm always supportive, he's my brother, no matter what happens, and I'm sure the club will too," the younger Mr Burgess said.

"He was great for (the Rabbitohs) last year, coming in and working with the forwards and even the (club) leaders."

The interview was recorded prior to Sam's arrest on Monday afternoon but Nine reported Tom consented for his comments on his brother to be included in the Tuesday bulletin.

Burgess is currently suspended from coaching duties with the Rabbitohs while the court proceedings against him take place.

But Tom said he wouldn't be surprised if his elder sibling scored a head coaching role in future.

Sam Burgess is awaiting the results of a drug test taken when he was pulled over by police. Picture: David Swift

"He just brings mentality, he's a good one, like resilience, that sort of thing," Mr Burgess said.

"He's got a footy mind as well, he's always had that coaching brain.

"He just brings the mentality, he's got a good one, and resilience… I could definitely see him doing that down the track, he's definitely got the headspace for it."

Sam Burgess will face Moss Vale Local Court for the new driving charges on May 4.

Meanwhile, Sam Burgess has been forced to turn off the comments on his social media after being met with a barrage of criticism from trolls after his arrest.

He was believed to be driving to collect his two children from the local Botanic Gardens at the time of the arrest.

Burgess is facing traffic charges. Picture: Damian Shaw

He has not been charged with any drugs offences but was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a NSW licence.

Burgess has been met with a backlash on social media following the revelations, with comments on his Instagram page now locked after trolls called him a "loser" and "douche bag" and said sarcastically he was "a great example for kids."

The comments have since been removed and come just three weeks after he faced similar criticism when he was found guilty of intimidating his former father-in-law outside their family home.

He is appealing that decision.

Burgess was nowhere to be seen at his exclusive Coogee flat on Tuesday, however, a man was spotted driving a white BMW X5 in and out of the complex throughout the day.

The man waved his arm and declined to comment on how Sam was doing.

Originally published as Brother vows to 'always' stand by Burgess