Brother honours Phil Emmanuel

PHIL Emmanuel's brother Darcy has paid tribute to the "legend" guitarist, ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Darcy, who previously lived in Lismore for 26 years, contacted the Northern Star to clarify some details surrounding his brother's sudden death as he was with the well-known musician when he passed away.

"Phil passed away while visiting me in Parkes late last Thursday night after a sudden asthma attack," Darcy said.

"He had suffered from asthma for some time.

"We are all devastated. It's a sad time, he will be missed by all."

Darcy said luckily, his close friends Maureen Farr and John Mason were with him when Phil collapsed.

"Thankfully I wasn't alone at the time," Darcy said.

"Maureen waited at the gate for the ambulance, and John helped perform CPR on him.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the paramedics who went over and above and did such an amazing job."

Darcy recalled some early childhood memories of his brothers learning how to play guitar.

"Phillip would come home from school, he was in what you would call first class then, and Tommy would teach him the couple of chords that mum had taught Tommy.

"They were the three chords they worked on for a long time.

"It was a memorable time."

Darcy said Phil was extremely humble when it came to his talent.

Phil, 65, was also the brother of another Australia star guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel. Phil and Tommy played together as the Emmanuel Brothers - as well as individually - and graced stages all over the world alongside other music greats including Chet Atkins, Duanne Eddy, America, Hank B Marvin, John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes, INXS, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

The last band Phil played with was Northern Rivers band The Massey brothers, who would play regular shows at the Ballina RSL and Bowling Club.

"Phil had been living in Buderim and the funeral is on the Sunshine Coast tomorrow," Darcy said.

Phil was survived by his wife Amanda and his children Jessie Maree, Jamie Lee, Georgia Dee and Marshall Travis.