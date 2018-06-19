Why the bros' beards are no longer hipster

OFF WITH THE BEARDS: Three big hearted mates with one thing in common are staging a fundraiser on Friday night to help a local teenager and her family.

OFF WITH THE BEARDS: Three big hearted mates with one thing in common are staging a fundraiser on Friday night to help a local teenager and her family.

MARTY Cameron and his mates Bren and Luke Watts obviously share one thing in common ... bloody awesome ginger beards.

But the three mates are set to lose their signature facial features for a cause that's close to their hearts.

"I've been growing my beard for two-and-a-half years and my girlfriend has not seen me clean shaven," Marty said reflecting on the challenge at hand.

"Bren, is also braving to shave and his wife has never seen him without a beard.

"Luke also jumped at the chance to have a shave.

"Why are we doing this? You ask.

"Well we are supporting a local family that is close to me, that I have known for well over 10 years - the Spillman family, Shane, Tina, Sam and Jordy."

As Marty has explained in a Go Fund Me campaign, Jordy was diagnosed in June, 2012 at the age of eight with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Then in September, 2012 the family was told Jordy had developed Aspergillus (fungus on the lungs) and spent two weeks in ICU.

"Her family was told, she won't make it to her 9th birthday, only five days later," he said.

"But Jordy is a fighter and battled on.

The ginger bearded bros are having a big shave for a good cause on Friday night at The Greenhouse Tavern. Contributed

Then in January, 2013, Jordy developed a duel adrenal gland haemorrhage and spent two weeks in the intensive care unit.

"Fast forward two years and routine blood tests revealed she had an abnormal cell count," Marty said.

"Jordy relapsed with ALL, and again started chemo treatment at Sydney Children's Hospital to enter remission then underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Two years ago, Jordy was the recipient of a double cord stem cell transplant and had to remain in isolation for a minimum of 100 days, he said.

It wasn't until April last year that she was finally able to return to her Boambee home, even though she has had to fly to Sydney on an almost weekly basis for medical appointments.

After 400 days away from school, Marty said Jordy was finally able to return to class on a part-time basis in a wheelchair but without her hair.

"Then in January this year, Jordy returned to school full-time, with curly hair and without a wheelchair, soon after starting casual work," he said.

Marty said with her life back to some form of teenage normality, Jordy and her family are well overdue for a family holiday.

So the boys have offered to get a serious trim and a leg wax all with the goal of raising $5,000 so the family get to enjoy some precious time together away from work, school and holidays.

The lads will lose their beards at the Shave for Jordy event at The Greenhouse Tavern on Friday night.