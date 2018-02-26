Bronze award gets nation's eyes turning to our lookout

BRONZE FIGURE: Sealy Lookout was awarded bronze in the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

BRONZE FIGURE: Sealy Lookout was awarded bronze in the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards. Trevor Veale

LOCAL tourist attraction Sealy Lookout took the high ground at the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

The stunning lookout point offering panoramic views off Coffs Harbour and it surrounds was awarded a bronze Major Tourist Attraction award on Friday.

It was the only free attraction to make the top three in the Major Tourist Attraction category.

Canberra children's museum Questacon took out the top gong and South Australian shark diving operator Calypso Star Charters won silver.

Sealy Lookout is often featured in promotional shoots showcasing the Coffs Coast.

SELFIE TIME: Camille Chevalier, Chloe Leurquin, Christine Wolf and Casey Danielson and grab a pic while checking out the Coffs Coast from the Sealy lookout vantage point. Dave Tease

It most recently posed as a spot for professional golfers Camille Chevalier, Chloe Leurquin, Christine Wolf and Casey Danielson to grab a selfie before the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort.