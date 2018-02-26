Menu
Login
BRONZE FIGURE: Sealy Lookout was awarded bronze in the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.
BRONZE FIGURE: Sealy Lookout was awarded bronze in the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards. Trevor Veale
News

Bronze award gets nation's eyes turning to our lookout

Keagan Elder
by
26th Feb 2018 2:30 PM

LOCAL tourist attraction Sealy Lookout took the high ground at the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

The stunning lookout point offering panoramic views off Coffs Harbour and it surrounds was awarded a bronze Major Tourist Attraction award on Friday.

It was the only free attraction to make the top three in the Major Tourist Attraction category.

Canberra children's museum Questacon took out the top gong and South Australian shark diving operator Calypso Star Charters won silver.

Sealy Lookout is often featured in promotional shoots showcasing the Coffs Coast.

SELFIE TIME: Camille Chevalier, Chloe Leurquin, Christine Wolf and Casey Danielson and grab a pic while checking out the Coffs Coast from the Sealy lookout vantage point.
SELFIE TIME: Camille Chevalier, Chloe Leurquin, Christine Wolf and Casey Danielson and grab a pic while checking out the Coffs Coast from the Sealy lookout vantage point. Dave Tease

It most recently posed as a spot for professional golfers Camille Chevalier, Chloe Leurquin, Christine Wolf and Casey Danielson to grab a selfie before the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort.

australian tourism awards coffs harbour free activities sealy lookout
Coffs Coast Advocate
Hartsuyker to brief new Infrastructure Minister on bypass

Hartsuyker to brief new Infrastructure Minister on bypass

News NEWLY sworn-in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack will be briefed on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass today.

Warning issued for severe thunderstorms, hazardous surf

Warning issued for severe thunderstorms, hazardous surf

News Warning for residents on the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.

Mixed emotions on Jetty demolition plan

Mixed emotions on Jetty demolition plan

News Coffs Coast locals divided on future of Jetty site

Looking for investment potential?

Looking for investment potential?

Property Come inside David Small from First National's Property Pick

Local Partners