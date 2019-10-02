Broncos veteran set to make call on his future

Alex Glenn is expected to re-sign with the Broncos.

BRISBANE stalwart Alex Glenn is poised to shun more lucrative offers from Sydney clubs and accept a pay cut in his bid to become a 300-game legend at the Broncos.

Glenn has indicated he is leaning towards inking a two-year extension with the Broncos after a protracted six-month battle to finalise his future at Red Hill.

Despite Brisbane's 2019 campaign ending three weeks ago, key top-liners Glenn and Corey Oates remain off-contract and time is ticking to sign new deals ahead of the NRL's new contracting period starting November 1.

There were fears Brisbane's inability to come to terms with Glenn during the season could see him quit the club, especially given salary-cap pressures that have forced the Broncos to offer the former Kiwi Test star a reduced deal.

Glenn, who turned 31 in July, could earn more if he moved to a Sydney club, but the Broncos are confident the veteran utility will agree to a two-year deal to finish his career as a proud one-club servant in 2021.

While Glenn has previously spoken of having "to put food on the table" for his two young children, the former skipper can see the merits of being a Bronco for life.

Glenn recently became the fifth most-capped player in Broncos history, surpassing halfback icon Allan Langer (258) with his 259th NRL game in their season-ending 58-0 finals loss to Parramatta.

By signing a two-year extension with the Broncos, Glenn would have the opportunity to become just the fourth man in Brisbane's glittering 31-history to chalk up 300 games for Queensland's flagship sporting team.

Only Darren Lockyer (355), Corey Parker (347) and Sam Thaiday (304) are Broncos triple centurions, but one final contract would give Glenn a shot at joining Brisbane's most decorated club.

The ever-reliable Glenn was one of Brisbane's most consistent players this year, playing 21 games and filling a centre void in the back half of the season as injuries decimated the Broncos' roster.

During Brisbane's post-season player reviews, coach Anthony Seibold lauded Glenn's leadership and made it clear he wanted his experience on board next season to help the club's emerging young forwards.

With Darius Boyd fighting to retain the captaincy, Glenn is being considered a possible co-captaincy option.

Glenn said last month he was hopeful of finishing his career at the Broncos despite the salary-cap constraints buffeting the club.

"I know with all the signings this year (retaining Matt Lodge, Tevita Pangai Jnr and Jake Turpin), the money will be drying up," he said.

"I want to stay, 100 per cent. That's what I am hoping for but it's up to my manager to sort that out and come to an agreement with the club to keep me here.

"I'm 31, it can be a harsh industry and a lot of players have been forced to go overseas. Me personally, I have a lot more to give in this game. Age is just a number and I feel great.

"I am still playing some good football personally and it is great to know other clubs are showing interest in me."