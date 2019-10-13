Broncos takes cue from Tigerland

Anthony Seibold will be under pressure next season. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

Anthony Seibold will be under pressure next season. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold says he has drawn inspiration from premiership-winning AFL team Richmond Tigers as he prepares for the upcoming pre-season at Red Hill.

Speaking at the Broncos presentation evening on Friday night, Seibold thanked the club for his first year at the helm and assured them he had his eyes on helping Brisbane break their longest premiership-winning drought.

He admitted he had recently drawn inspiration from the AFL's Richmond Tigers head coach Damien Hardwick - who was on the verge of being sacked in 2016 before leading the club to two premierships in three years.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

"In 2016, Damien was about to be sacked after about five or six seasons at Richmond and they finished 13th," Seibold said.

"Over the last three years, the same group of players, the same group of staff have won two premierships and been beaten in a preliminary final.

"There's some things that Damien looked at. It's worth considering for (myself) as a coach and us as a club.

"The thing he noted was most important was connection between each other.

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

"We need to build greater connections within our playing group and within our staff. Finding the purpose and communicating properly.

"It's a great story about changing when you must, admitting your failings and learning from them more importantly and finding a balance between connection and making some tough decisions.

"It's something to think about really deeply."

Seibold received heavy criticism in his first season at the club following his decision to release Kodi Nikorima and James Roberts earlier in the year, at a time when the club had won just two games from their opening eight rounds.

He eventually led the side into eighth position before their humiliating 58-nil defeat to Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium in the first week of the finals.

He said the players and coaching staff were planning to improve on their performance in the upcoming 2020 season.

"The 2020 will sneak up on players and staff pretty quickly," he said.

"We can't spend too much time looking back.

"We certainly need to improve in certain areas. I need to improve, players need to improve and staff need to improve."

It comes after Broncos CEO Paul White admitted "making the finals was not a pass mark" for the club.

"We aim for more than that and that will drive us into our 33rd season," White said on Friday night.

"Our players go into the off-season knowing exactly where they stand, and what is expected of them when they return to prepare for 2020."