Broncos NRLW captain Ali Brigginshaw marries partner Kate Daly.
Rugby League

Broncos premiership winner ties the knot

by Rikki-Lee Arnold
5th Jan 2021 5:50 PM
Broncos NRLW premiership-winning captain Ali Brigginshaw has capped off a triumphant year on the field after she tied the knot with her partner, Kate Daly.

Ali and Kate - who has changed her last name to Brigginshaw on Instagram - were married in an intimate beach ceremony on December 30, just over one year after the Brisbane playmaker popped the question while celebrating her 30th birthday.

Kate's two children, Addison and Alfie, were in attendance, while Ali's Broncos teammate, Millie Boyle, was the celebrant.

The wedding came in a strong year for Ali on the field, after she won her third consecutive NRLW premiership as Broncos captain, claimed the women's Dally M medal and skippered the Queensland Maroons to their first official State of Origin victory.

Broncos NRLW captain Ali Brigginshaw marries partner Kate Daly. Picture: Instagram.
The duo took to Instagram to share their news.

"I've loved you from the moment we met and now I get to love you forever," Ali wrote.

Kate meanwhile shared a fresh batch of photos on Monday, along with a touching caption.

"It's hard to put into words how special this day was to me," Kate wrote.

"We had always planned to elope. We wanted the day to be no fuss, just us and the kids.

"I truly used to dream about a love like this and I get a lump in my throat just looking at these photos and thinking back over the last few years.

"I'm so proud of us. Proud of our love and proud of the life we have created together."

Ali Brigginshaw of the Broncos celebrates with partner Kate Daly after Brisbane won the 2018 NRLW grand final. Picture: AAP.
The pair's relationship went public shortly after they started dating in October 2018, when they shared a kiss after Ali's first NRLW grand final victory.

The picture went viral and the two have previously spoken of what that moment meant to the LGBTQ community.

"We're the idols of young kids now and they can see us as confident and mature women … I just want people to see they can be happy with who they are," Ali said at the time.

