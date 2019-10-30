Broncos open 2020 with rivalry triple treat

Anthony Seibold has the chance to make a mark on his closest rivals. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

The Broncos will warm up for a 2020 NRL premiership assault by spending the first three weeks of the season in Queensland before facing a daunting finish to the year.

Coach Anthony Seibold's Broncos were handed a favourable draw for the 2020 NRL season where they will attempt to bounce back from the worst loss in club history.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail last week, Brisbane has been picked to feature in the Cowboys' first match at the $250 million North Queensland Stadium on March 13.

They will then host former coach Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium before a trip down the M1 to face the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium.

The Broncos will be one of only two clubs, the other being the Titans, to not have to overcome a five-day turnaround in 2020.

The Broncos have been scheduled only two Thursday night home games, a timeslot the club does not enjoy, down from three last season and four in 2018.

However the Broncos only secured one Sunday home game, against the Gold Coast in Round 22, a timeslot which attracts big crowds.

Broncos CEO Paul White said he was pleased with Brisbane's draw.

Broncos fans should be pretty pleased with the draw. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"The reduction in Thursday night games at home is a really good result for our members and fans and we are happy with the mix of big name teams we have visiting Suncorp Stadium across the season," he said.

"The Saturday twilight game against the Warriors (Round 19) and the Sunday afternoon derby against the Titans will be great games for families and we are always keen to get as many Sunday games as possible - that is something we would welcome in coming years.

"From a football perspective, there are no five-day turnarounds for the team which is a real positive as far as performance and recovery goes, and we have a front half of the season that gives us a chance to string together some results if we are good enough.

"Seibs and the players know the task they have ahead of them over the pre-season and they are looking forward to getting down to work over the coming weeks."

No one wants to see this again. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

The traditionally tough State of Origin period may be even more taxing for the Broncos next year.

They will face the reigning premiers Sydney Roosters heading into the stand-alone representative weekend followed by the perennially strong Melbourne Storm.

The Broncos also have a daunting finish to the season, with an away trip to face the Storm in Melbourne followed by a final round clash against the Roosters in Brisbane.

Brisbane snuck into the 2019 finals in eighth spot on the ladder - with a 11-12 (one draw) record - before suffering a humiliating 58-0 loss to Parramatta, the worst finals defeat in NRL history.

