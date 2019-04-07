Origin star in strife over nightclub photo

James Roberts is being investigated over a worrying photo.

BRISBANE have investigated a leaked photo of star centre James Roberts.

The image, which has circulated on social media in recent days, shows Roberts being carried out of a nightclub by four people.

He appears to be semi-conscious or unconscious.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold spoke to the State of Origin speedster on Sunday. The club chose not to penalise the player.

"I've spoken to Jimmy about avoiding situations where he isn't in control," Seibold said.

"He understands, and as a club we will continue to work through things with him."

Roberts has previously admitted to having issues with alcohol and has been on booze bans at different stages of his career.

"James' journey to this point has been well-documented and he has made huge strides in recent years," Broncos boss Paul White said.

"This is a small blip on on that journey, but we have all made poor decisions at times, and the club will continue to support James as we move forward."

He has been plagued by injury already this season, first with back spasms and then an Achilles issue.