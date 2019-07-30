Broncos have something to prove against Storm

Kennedy has been a lucky charm for the Broncos. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Kennedy has been a lucky charm for the Broncos. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

BRONCOS mid-year recruit Rhys Kennedy is yet to lose a game in the maroon and gold but says he is wary of Friday night's clash with ladder leaders Storm.

Speaking to the media for the first time since joining the club, the 197cm tall forward said he is embracing life at Red Hill after making the move from South Sydney in late June.

The 24-year-old was poached by coach Anthony Seibold and has found consistent game time with the Broncos after being forced to drive Ubers around in Sydney to make ends meet.

Since arriving at the club, Kennedy has run for an average 41m in three games off the bench.

The youngster has again been named on the interchange for Friday's blockbuster against Melbourne while Thomas Flegler and Matt Gillett make their return to the starting side.

Seibold has also named young halfback Tom Dearden on an extended bench but is likely to leave him out this weekend.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined for the past seven weeks after injuring his ankle and is expected to be named for Wynnum Manly Seagulls in this weekend's Intrust Super Cup game.

Alex Glenn will also play this weekend despite a groin injury scare he picked up during the Titans clash on Saturday night.

Alex Glenn will put injury behind him. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

The in-form Broncos sit inside the top eight for the first time since March and will be looking to stop a seven-game losing streak against the Storm.

Kennedy said the squad were out to prove themselves against the best in the competition.

"It's going to be a big challenge for us," Kennedy said.

"We've been playing well the past three, four weeks so I know this week's going to be a really big challenge.

"We've really ramped it up in the past couple of weeks and we want to push ourselves up into the top eight.

"We want to prove ourselves against a good side."

Kennedy certainly appreciates the shot Seibold has given him. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Kennedy said he had been excited to play with such a talented young side.

"It feels unreal to finally get some consistency," he said.

"I'm really enjoying it up here and feeling more comfortable each game.

"It's a well-rounded club. Obviously (full of) Origin players. It's great experience to play with everyone. It's a good young side.

"I've played with a few of the boys early in my career like Matt Lodge and Jake Turpin and it's exciting to be back up with them."