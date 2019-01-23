Broncos get busy in pre-season camp on Coast

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Brisbane Broncos have once again taken their pre-season preparations to the Sunshine Coast and team bonding is set to be a big focus of the low-key visit.

Towering 22-year-old Tevita Pangai Junior is among the squad currently based at Twin Waters and looked forward to building relationships among teammates during the camp.

"It's just some down time together and we're not going to change too much in our training," he told Broncos media in a video published on their website.

"It's just more time together and more bonding. It's all about getting together and getting to know each other a bit more."

The Broncos made a similar trip at this time last year, with Bribie Island product Matt Gillett then labelling it as an intense training experience.

Pangai Junior enjoyed a big season at the Red Hill-based club last year, and he was hopeful of continuing the trend in 2019.

"I just want to be more consistent and that comes with preparation," he said.

"I just need to be more prepared for every game, and be making sure I am doing everything right during the week.

"That will make sure I am at my best come Friday night or whenever we are playing."

He said new head coach Anthony Seibold had spoken to the forward about getting the most out of his efforts on field.

"I struggled with consistency a bit last year and 'Seibs' has spoken to me about closing that gap,"he said.

"About making sure I am getting a seven or eight out of 10 every week.

"That's what the best players in my position like Jesse Bromwich and Jason Taumalolo do."