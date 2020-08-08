Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Broncos will be without coach Anthony Seibold for at least two weeks as he stayed in Sydney while the team flew back to Brisbane.
The Broncos will be without coach Anthony Seibold for at least two weeks as he stayed in Sydney while the team flew back to Brisbane.
Rugby League

Broncos coach must isolate for 14 days

by James Matthey
8th Aug 2020 1:26 PM

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will spend 14 days in self-isolation after staying in Sydney on Friday night for personal reasons.

Broncos CEO Paul White said in a statement Seibold could not fly back to Brisbane with the team after last night's loss to the Rabbitohs because of a "serious family matter".

As a result, he will self-isolate for 14 days when he returns to Queensland.

"Anthony is dealing with a serious family matter and could not fly back to Brisbane with the team after the Rabbitohs game last night," White said.

"He expects to be able to return to Brisbane within 48 hours but in line with COVID regulations he will need to self-isolate for 14 days once he is back in Queensland.

"Anthony will return to the Broncos after that. Assistant Coach Peter Gentle will coach the team in Anthony's absence.

"We are working with Anthony to give him all the support he and his family need at this time, and we ask media to respect his privacy."

Anthony Seibold has endured a tough year.
Anthony Seibold has endured a tough year.

Channel 7 reporter Chris Garry said on Twitter Seibold had broken the NRL's strict biosecurity measures to deal with a "family emergency".

"He was called late last night for a family issue that is sad and much bigger than football. He will be barred from coaching team for a fortnight as he isolates," Garry wrote.

 

More to come...

 

 

Originally published as Broncos coach must isolate for 14 days

anthony seibold brisbane broncos coronavirus nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Premium Content North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Soccer North Coast Football NPL Youth sides were set to travel to Lake Macquarie today but were forced to call all fixtures off

        Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        Premium Content Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        News Indigenous leader calls for investment to reduce fire risk and enable cultural...

        Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        Premium Content Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        News Figures show accommodation industry already tanking as lockdowns came into...

        Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        Premium Content Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        AFL Sawtell Toormina and the Tigers go head to head in a blockbuster clash