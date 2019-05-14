Seibold shoots down star rumours

BRISBANE coach Anthony Seibold has shot down reports his club has inquired about South Sydney star Cody Walker.

The Broncos are thought to be one of seven clubs which have contacted Walker's manager over his playing future and whether he intends to remain at the Rabbitohs long-term.

The Broncos currently field a halves combination of Anthony Milford and Tom Dearden, with the latter getting the call-up to NRL after the release of Kodi Nikorima to the Warriors.

Walker has been in blistering form to start 2019, but Seibold, who coached the five-eighth last year, dismissed reports his club were keen to sign him.

"No, it's not true," Seibold said.

"That report that came out of Brisbane (on Sunday and Monday) from my understanding, it was in the local paper up here, it's not true one bit. It's unfactual.

"I rate Cody Walker very highly as a player but he just hasn't been discussed at any level and certainly his management haven't been approached by anyone here at the club.

"I know Cody's very well settled down in Sydney and at South Sydney. That's his home and he's playing his best football down there, and he has last year and the early part of this year played exceptionally well."

Cody Walker has emerged as a NSW bolter.

Another player who's future appears up in the air is James Roberts, who has been continually linked with a return to Sydney.

Roberts appears on the outer at the Broncos despite a season-ending injury to Jack Bird.

On Monday, Roberts training on the opposition team with Gehamat Shibasaki at right centre and Jamayne Isaako recalled to the wing after being dropped last week against Manly.

"Jimmy hasn't had a conversation with me about leaving," Seibold said.

"It's been reported from my understanding in the Sydney media that there's clubs interested in Jimmy, but he's got another 18 months on his contract here.

"I didn't pick him against Manly because I wanted to give a couple of guys an opportunity, particularly Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki, I think they both have been training really well and any opportunities they've had this year whether it's Queensland Cup or in the NRL, they've both performed really admirably. So it was more about rewarding those guys.

James Roberts remains on the outer. Picture: Adam Head

"Jimmy will be in our 21 (player squad) this week and we'll make a decision later in the week who actually starts at centre there.

"Jimmy's had no conversation with me about leaving the club."

When asked if he'd grant Roberts a release if requested, Seibold said: "That'd be something I'd have to consider and also speak to other people involved with the club.

"It's not something that's just my decision."