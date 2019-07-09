Broker ripped off by Uber 'hack' scam

Finance broker Roger Morrison caught an Uber from Maroochydore to Kunda Park on July 24 without issue but sometime after that fare his Uber profile was stolen and used for trips have never took.

A Sunshine Coast man is warning Uber users to be vigilant after his online profile was stolen and used to catch rides across the Coast.

Finance broker Roger Morrison caught an Uber from Maroochydore to Kunda Park on July 24, without issue, but sometime after that fare his Uber profile was stolen and used for trips he never took.

The first was at 9.40pm on July 7, from Moffat Beach to Buddina, at a cost of $28.57 with a $1 tip.

Then later that night at 10pm, while Mr Morrison was in bed asleep, his phone lit up to alert him of another fare.

The Uber app on his phone tells him when and where he is catching a lift from.

This time it was from Buddina and ended at Alexandra Headland at a cost of $13.

The next trip was early the next day, 12.40am from the same Alexandra Headland address to another at a cost of $23.

The biggest fare of $78 was yet to come, early the following day, at 12.20am, Mr Morrison was alerted by his phone to a trip from Tewantin to Alexandra Headland.

By this time, he had cancelled his credit card and the money wasn't lost but Mr Morrison is now urging all Uber uses to be vigilant with their apps.

He said he couldn't believe it when it first happened, he thought, "someone's catching an Uber and I'm paying for it".

But when he saw the second trip light up his smart phone it changed to, "someone's hacked my Uber account".

He has now alerted police to the issue and is worried there might be a lot of other people on the Coast being ripped off by the scam.