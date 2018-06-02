Broken promises and legal rights

COURT ORDER: Laura was finally told she would receive the proceeds of Matthew's estate.

LAURA (aged 30) is a second cousin of Matthew (aged 70).

She says Matthew told her: "I will leave everything to you in my will for all the work you have done and all the work you are going to do for me in the future.”

And she says Matthew repeated words to this effect every three or four months.

Over the next 17 years, Laura says that in response to Matthew's promises she visited him on a weekly basis, cooked for him, attended to his grocery shopping, cleaned his house and took him to doctor's appointments.

When Matthew required a hip replacement, Laura says she cared for him daily for more than a month.

Laura also purchased clothes for him and on several occasions paid for his car registration while her husband also attended to the maintenance of Matthew's home and car.

Then, three years before Matthew passed away at the age of 87, he met Penny (aged 60).

Initially they would go for walks together but soon developed a close relationship.

A couple of years after that, Penny told Matthew her house had been burgled and asked if she could stay with him until she found something suitable.

Eventually, she stayed with him for approximately one year.

During this time, Matthew made a new will appointing Penny as his executor and gave her the whole of his estate leaving Laura nothing.

After Matthew's death, Laura argued that she relied on his representations to her detriment.

On the basis of a 'proprietary estoppel' the court found it was unconscionable for Matthew to resile from his promises to Laura.

So court awarded the whole of Matthew's estate to Laura.

