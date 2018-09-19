Broken leg inspires mum to start own creative business

CREATIVE STREAK: Kathy McPhail started making her own jewellery about five years ago after breaking her leg in two places.

BEFORE breaking her leg in two places, Kathy McPhail would not have described herself as the creative type.

The Killarney mother was picking her daughter up from schoolies when she fell off a boat ramp and injured herself, which left her stuck in bed and looking for something to do.

So she started collecting a few beads and stones to make necklaces, but the hobby continued to expand and she has now been creating jewellery to sell for about five years.

Miss McPhail said she taught herself how to craft the creations, which are inspired by medieval themes.

She also picked up tips from suppliers she sourced materials from.

"When I make stuff I try to make it as one of a kind as I can," Miss McPhail said.

"I get to do what I want, I don't have to follow the

norm."

Miss McPhail's collection features various stones, with turquoise gems a particular favourite.

She has also created chainmail bracelets, Game of Thrones-inspired necklaces and has learnt how to etch into stone.

She uses plated silver and all natural stones in her designs, having learnt about the different qualities of the treasures.

"I collect crystals myself now, I like to have amethyst and rose quartz," she said.

The healing properties of crystals are in the limelight in the natural health sector at the moment.

But Miss McPhail isn't sure whether her sense of calm has come from the crystals or her recent move from Ipswich to Killarney.

Miss McPhail has built up a loyal following of regular customers through her Etsy store and also sells her jewellery at markets in Killarney once a month.

She has enjoyed having a bit more freedom through the creative line of work.

"I'm my own boss, I don't have to do the nine to five," she said.

Get in contact with Kathy through her Facebook page Kath's Petite Treasures.