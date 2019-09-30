Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marsh One Day Cup - WA v TAS
Marsh One Day Cup - WA v TAS
Cricket

Broken finger to delay Turner’s national service

30th Sep 2019 4:42 PM

Ashton Turner's hopes of a national Twenty20 call-up this month are likely over after the WA blaster broke a finger at training last week.

Turner is expected to miss between four to six weeks after suffering a fracture to his right index finger.

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

 

The injury is a bitter blow for Turner, who was hoping to earn a T20 call-up for Australia's three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on October 27. Turner is also unlikely to earn a call-up for the T20 series against Pakistan, starting on November 3.

 

Ashton Turner broke his right index figure during training with Western Australia.
Ashton Turner broke his right index figure during training with Western Australia.

 

The 26-year-old started the domestic season in strong form, posting a 52 in the Warriors' one-day victory over Victoria.

Turner has played three ODIs and five T20s for Australia.

His unbeaten 84 off 43 balls helped guide Australia to a famous ODI win over India in Mohali in March.

More Stories

ashton turner marsh cup odi series one-day cricket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'HORRIFIC': Mum remanded in custody over manslaughter

    premium_icon 'HORRIFIC': Mum remanded in custody over manslaughter

    News A 52-year-old woman has been charged after two people were killed, including her own daughter, when she struck them with a vehicle last night in Nambucca Heads

    Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

    premium_icon Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

    News From a celebrated hero to a shattered shell of a man, Allan Sparkes has shared his...

    Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

    premium_icon Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

    News THE development application for the Cultural and Civic Space will go on public...

    IN COURT: The 54 people facing the magistrate today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The 54 people facing the magistrate today

    News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...