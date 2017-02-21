Broke by the sea: Coffs leads the way in bankruptcies

BROKE CITY: Coffs Harbour recorded the highest number of business related personal bankruptcies outside of Sydney in the last business quarter.

COFFS Harbour was found to have the highest number of business related personal bankruptcies outside of Sydney.

In the 2016 December quarter, the Australian Financial Security Authority reported eight business related debtors in Coffs Harbour.

Similarly, Tweed Valley also reported eight debtors who entered business related bankruptcies.

In Kempsey - Nambucca there were seven reported business related cases last December, an increase from four in the September quarter.

Coffs Harbour also recorded 27 cases of non-business related insolvencies in the last quarter, an increase of two from the previous quarter.

The number of non-business related bankruptcies fell from 18 to 10 at Kempsey - Nambucca in the last quarter.

While Coffs Harbour and Tweed Valley had the highest number of business related insolvencies in rural NSW, the number of business related debtors in the rest of the state fell by 10.8% compared with the previous quarter.

The main contributor to this fall in regional NSW was Kiama - Shellharbour. In the September quarter there was 11 business related insolvencies, whereas in December there were none reported.

This trend was followed in Sydney where business related insolvencies fell 15.6% in the December quarter compared to the September quarter.

The main contributors to this fall was Sydney Inner City and Wyong.

But Wyong still recorded some of the highest business related bankruptcy figures in Sydney with 10 debtors and joined Gosford (13) and Warringah (10) as the Sydney regions with the highest number of debtors.