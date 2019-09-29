Brock Lesnar turned down $66 million deal

If Brock Lesnar says no to you, you probably accept it and move on.

Brock Lesnar reportedly turned down a whopping $66 million offer from WWE to pursue his NFL dream in 2004.

Lesnar, now 42, remains one of the most-feared men on the planet after going on to become UFC Heavyweight Champion prior to his pro wrestling return in 2012.

And he is still a huge box office attraction for WWE, enjoying three Universal Title reigns over recent years.

Lesnar will headline the huge SmackDown premiere on Fox next week as he looks to add another accolade to his collection when he challenges Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title.

His reputation commands big bucks, and he was reportedly the top earner in WWE with $16.3 million in 2018, netting $682,000 per match and $136,000 from merchandise sales.

The former NCAA Division 1 wrestling champion always appeared destined for greatness after bursting onto the scene back in Vince McMahon's company in 2002.

World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon made Brock Lesnar a massive offer that almost anyone else could not have refused.

Within two years he was arguably the biggest star on the roster - but the lord of 'Suplex City' had greater goals than wrestling greatness on his to do list.

In 2004 he decided to try and pursue his dream of becoming an NFL star and would have a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings that was curtailed due to injuries sustained in a motorbike accident.

But WWE owner McMahon was loathe to lose his star attraction and offered him a fortune to stay - only to see his huge contract rejected.

According to ESPN, Lesnar turned down a seven-year $66 million deal when he walked away - worth around $9.4 milion-per annum.

Brock Lesnar also dominated in the UFC.

That is mega-money - especially 15 years ago - for any one.

But fair play to Brock for following his ambitions - and despite his American Football dream falling to take-off he still has achieved greatness elsewhere.

In 2008 he defeated Randy Couture to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship and successfully defended it twice until Cain Velasquez took it from him in 2010.

And despite his reduced schedule nowadays in WWE, Lesnar is still one of the main men on the McMahon's hugely-talented roster.

This article first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.