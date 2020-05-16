Menu
Pop star has been working out with her personal trainer boyfriend.
Music

Britney’s shock quarantine body revealed

by New York Post
16th May 2020 9:22 AM

Britney Spears is soaking up the sun during quarantine and looking sizzling while doing it.

The 38-year-old pop star posted a photo of herself sunbathing in her pool on Thursday wearing only a tiny bikini.

View this post on Instagram

Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

"Such a beautiful day !!!!" she captioned the slide show, which also featured her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "God bless !!!!!"

Asghari, 26, posted the same photos and jokingly captioned them, "Who did it better? I choose @britneyspears."

Britney Spears fans are relieved that she seems very happy with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Picture: Instagram.
A source told the New York Post that the couple have been quarantining together and are "very happy doing many workouts and staying safe together."

Asghari exclusively revealed to the Post that he is helping Spears stay in shape by putting her on one of his customised fitness programs, which includes push-ups, squat jumps, moves with light weights and other exercises.

Earlier this week, Spears thanked her boyfriend on Instagram for training her.

She also posted a throwback pic of the two of them enjoying a bike ride, pre-quarantine.

Another pic which she captioned as an alternative cover to her 2016 album, Glory, features a barely clothed Britney in a skimpy gold bodysuit, again displaying her taut figure.

"She skipped dinner for this," griped one fan, but it looks like time spent in lockdown with this guy has produced genuine results.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

 

Originally published as Britney's shock quarantine bod

