Star ‘suicidal’ after graphic sex video leak

BRITISH actress and reality TV star Danniella Westbrook felt suicidal when an intimate video of her naked and masturbating while drunk in a sauna was leaked online for the world to see this week.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun Online, the embarrassed ex-EastEnders actress told how her 21-year-old son Kai Jenkins woke up to screenshots from friends who had seen his mum trending on Pornhub.

When she first heard about the leak, Westbrook laughed it off and was pleased she "looked all right" naked, but after learning the impact it had on her children it left her deeply regretting her actions and feeling suicidal.

She is now desperately trying to have the clip taken down after it racked up thousands of views within hours of being uploaded onto the world's leading free porn site on Wednesday.

"I felt suicidal because that's my kid. He's beside himself and I feel terrible.

"That does make me feel bad, it makes me feel awful," said Westbrook.

“It’s revenge porn”: Danniella Westbrook is speaking out. Picture: Getty

"He told me 'I've woken up in Edinburgh and everyone's sending me screenshots, you're trending on Pornhub.'

"It's revenge porn. They haven't got the right to put it on Pornhub.

"Within two hours and 15 minutes of it being put on it had 12,500 views.

"People are paying to download it. I can't stop it because it's out there."

The 44-year-old claimed her phone was stolen three weeks ago while holidaying in Gran Canaria with Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly.

She had videoed it herself while at home in the sauna and sent it to a mystery man she has been secretly dating recently.

The clip circulated online over the weekend before being uploaded onto Pornhub yesterday.

Despite efforts to have it taken off the site, Westbrook admitted: "It can be taken down and will be hopefully, but the damage is done already.

"I know he [the man she's seeing] would never send it on in a million years or else we would have a whole trilogy of me by now!

Danniella Westbrook on her sex tape: “I shouldn’t have done it.” Picture: Shutterstock / Splash News

"I shouldn't have done it, but I got too drunk and sometimes I forget I'm a mum.

"It was absolutely stupid. Don't give me a drink and my phone and be home alone."

The video leak is the latest drama to unfold in the star's car crash life.

Recently she has been struggling with health issues since she was diagnosed with bone disease Osteoporosis.

She is now worried about what the future will hold, adding: "Now it's like the fear of the unknown because it's not actually my fault this time.

"I'm sure I had a huge part to play in it for all those years taking drugs, but this time it's because of medical reasons and not because of using."

In April, Westbrook was arrested by armed police at London Stansted Airport over alleged "malicious communications and witness intimidation".

After a 12-hour interrogation over the allegations, she was out on bail and later released under investigation by police.

The actress back in 2003. Picture: Getty

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp