The owner of this car was involved in a car accident caused by the mess inside. Picture: HantsPolRoads/Twitter
News

'Messiest car’ causes crash

by Christy Cooney
28th Jun 2019 10:02 AM

A car branded the "messiest ever" was so full of rubbish the driver crashed because they couldn't get to the handbrake in time.

The car hit another vehicle after the driver parked it but found themselves unable to stop it rolling backwards.

Arriving to investigate the incident, Hampshire Police found the car filled with shopping bags, bin bags, newspapers, plant life, and electronics.

Other items found included a fan, used cigarette butts, a bucket and an upside-down stool.

Police posted photos of the aftermath of the incident to Twitter, writing: "Boris Johnson's car is a dream compared to this one! Driver couldn't get the hand brake on and rolled back into a parked vehicle. I wonder why?"

It’s no wonder the driver couldn’t get to the handbrake, it’s a miracle they could even get to the pedals. Picture: HantsPolRoads/Twitter
A car owned by Mr Johnson, currently frontrunner to replace Theresa May as prime minister, came under similar scrutiny last week.

Images emerged showing the interior of the Toyota Previa strewn with discarded coffee cups, a box of rubbish and items of clothing as well as mud on the upholstery.

Hampshire Police's post inspired strong reactions on social media.

One user wrote: "That is actually the most messy car I have ever seen in my life."

Another joked: "It's like a rubbish (excuse the pun) version of the generation game! It's got just about everything in it."

But other users reacted with concern, with one saying: "I'm concerned for this person as it looks as if they may be a hoarder and so need help rather than being shared on social media.

"I understand the safety aspect, but a diagram might have been nicer."

Another asked whether Hampshire Police made a referral to services that might help the driver.

It is not yet known whether the driver will face prosecution.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

