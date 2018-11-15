First look at new $60m art hotel carved into cliff

An artist’s impression of Art Series Hotels’ new hotel at Howard Smith Wharves

BRISBANE'S second art hotel has been unveiled - and it's as much about the location as the design.

Art Series Hotels will officially announce today what has been rumoured for a while. But it is still unknown which artist this particular Art Series Hotel will be styled on.

This will be the first new property for the Art Series brand since joining the AccorHotels group.

Destined to be the most luxurious yet, the $60 million hotel will be carved into the cliff under the Story Bridge, and will feature 166 guest rooms with custom contemporary furnishings and original artworks and giclee prints by an artist who will be revealed to the public on site on November 29.

The six-storey hotel will offer four distinct food and beverage outlets as well as an impressive rooftop pool with spectacular views of the Brisbane River and CBD, gym and conference rooms.

AccorHotels Pacific chief operating officer Simon McGrath said the new Brisbane property would set a clear direction for Australia's only art inspired hotel group.

"Art Series Hotels is celebrated for offering guests a unique art-inspired hotel experience like no other," Mr McGrath said.

"The stunning new flagship hotel at Howard Smith Wharves is a strong sign of Accor's belief in the much-loved brand and will kick start our plans for future growth across Australia and New Zealand."

The new hotel will feature natural tones and textures that will ensure it blends into the cliff face, its geometry referencing the fragmented cliff shapes and the bridge above.

The lobby will feature a wall of glass with a rugged outlook while guest rooms will have spectacular river views.

It is set to open in March.

The current Art Series Hotel, The Johnson in Spring Hill is styled on the work of artist Michael Johnson and other hotels feature Charles Blackman, John Olsen and other Australian artists.

It was hoped the artist for Brisbane's new art hotel would be a Queenslander but that is not certain and we will not know until November 29 who the artist is.