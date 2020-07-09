Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane has been cancelled as the uncertainty of the CVID-19 pandemic continues to loom.
The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane has been cancelled as the uncertainty of the CVID-19 pandemic continues to loom.
Athletics

State's favourite fun run cancelled

by Shiloh Payne
9th Jul 2020 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane's annual long-distance fun run has been cancelled amid the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released today, the Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane revealed their decision for the race that was set to happen on August 30.

"In support of the Queensland Government's commitment to addressing COVID-19, and for the health and safety of our participants, we have made the decision to cancel The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane in 2020," it read.

"Our focus is now on returning bigger and better in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Brisbane's most loved community fun run."

The race, that offers 5km and 10km running tracks is held in August each year.

"The date for The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane in 2021 is set for Sunday August 29 and we look forward to welcoming you back to the start line, once again."

Originally published as Brisbane's favourite fun run cancelled

coronavirus sunday mail bridge to brisbane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        premium_icon Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        News The stark new findings are another blow for the Coffs/Clarence region which had seen its shocking youth unemployment rate improve.

        Chris Waller, Kris Lees to cross swords in Grafton Cup

        premium_icon Chris Waller, Kris Lees to cross swords in Grafton Cup

        Horses The 2020 Iron Jack Grafton Cup is set to be a cracker with some strong pedigree in...

        July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        premium_icon July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        People and Places IT MAY have reduced crowds, but Clarence River Jockey Club is showing the way...

        CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        premium_icon CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        News Dirt bike crash prompts school holiday safety plea from paramedics.