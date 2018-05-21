No.1 pick forced to turn to YouTube to learn club song

BRISBANE'S Cameron Rayner admits resorting to YouTube to hear the AFL club's victory song but says now the shackles have broken there will be no more stumbling over the words.

The Lions' No.1 draft pick was one of six in the middle of the traditional Gatorade shower after Sunday's thumping of Hawthorn.

Four-time premiership player Luke Hodge and reality TV show winner Matt Eagles were among them in one of the more surreal scenes at the Gabba.

Rayner was able to bellow out the words thanks to the wonders of the internet, but says fellow first-time winner at the club Charlie Cameron had some work to do.

"I'd been practising for a while hoping it was going to come," Rayner said on Monday.

"So a couple of us in the middle, I think Charlie Cameron was just humming along a bit but as the wins start to come the boys will know more of the words."

Rayner admitted he'd turned to YouTube to watch the song.

"I'd seen it a couple of times, I'd watched a couple of video clips on YouTube, and stuff like that," he said.

"But nah, the boys sent me a couple of lyrics throughout the week so it was good fun."

The victory was a long time coming for the Lions, who had lost 10 straight and eight to start this season despite being close in six of those.

Coach Chris Fagan described the result as the "nourishment" they needed after several brave efforts and Rayner did look well fed at the team's recovery session on Monday.

Cameron Rayner. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"It felt like the wins were going to come eventually," he said.

"We just had to get the top off the first one."

The rookie hailed Cameron's influence after the former Adelaide Crow terrorised the Hawks up front and produced a mark of the year contender in defence.

"Charlie's a freak; he's such a good bloke to have around the club and is starting to enjoy his footy and that's when he's playing his best," he said.

The Lions, who have now clawed their way off the bottom of the ladder, host the fifth-placed Sydney Swans on Saturday.