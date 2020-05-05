Menu
A yoga instructor found himself in a bind over the government’s COVID-19 shutdown, so he made a decision which has landed him in hot water.
Yoga boss in court for ill-fated drive

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
5th May 2020 2:20 PM
THE owner of a yoga studio has told a court the reason he drove while on a demerit point suspended licence was that the government's COVID-19 shutdown meant he had mere "hours" to ready his business for the switch to online.

James 'Mantra' Schultz, 36, the owner of Flex Hot Yoga at Norman Park, told Holland Park Magistrates Court he was busted driving at Mansfield on March 24 because he had to "get my business online in a matter of hours" following the Federal Government's COVID-19 shutdown the previous day.

Schultz, who was seen doing stretches in the waiting area outside the courtroom before he was called in to face Magistrate Simon Young, said he had no employees to assist him in picking up stock he required and he "couldn't wait three or four days for delivery".

"I had no choice but to get it myself," Schultz told the court.

He also claimed that his decision to drive would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he wouldn't come into contact with taxi or rideshare drivers.

Mr Young said the argument was not compelling.

"I've changed my ways," Schultz pleaded.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

