Lamar Patterson is back in Brisbane. Picture: Getty
Basketball

Brisbane to reload old NBA Bullet

by Greg Davis
30th Jul 2019 1:45 PM
BRISBANEare set to confirm on Wednesday that star import Lamar Patterson is returning for the 2019-20 NBL season.

Patterson's signature will complete the bolstered Bullets roster.

The Bullets have also secured Boomers guard Nathan Sobey in the free agency period and have added imports Taylor Braun and EJ Singler to the squad brimming with Australian and New Zealand Tall Blacks representatives.

Patterson was an NBL MVP candidate and was selected in the All-NBL First team last season after averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game and was a genuine match-winner for Brisbane who qualified for the play-offs.

Patterson - who played in the NBA and as a gun for hire in Europe and Asia - left a cryptic message on social media about returning to Queensland.

He was a player in high demand in the off-season with overseas clubs and cashed-up NBL teams interested in his considerable services but has opted to return to the Bullets environment where he flourished.

