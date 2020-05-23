Teen killed in Gold Coast highrise fall identified

A BRISBANE teenager has fallen to his death from a Gold Coast balcony and four others are in hospital after a drug-fuelled party ended in tragedy.

Cian English from Hawthorne in Brisbane's eastern suburbs suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a balcony at the Pacific View resort in Surfers Paradise just after 3am on Saturday.

A teenager is dead after falling from the balcony of the Pacific View resort in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

A passerby discovered the body and immediately called emergency services, who rushed to the scene where they found four other teens as young as 16 in a hotel room containing a large stash of prescription and other drugs, in varying states of consciousness.

They were taken to Robina Hospital where they remain under observation.

Police at the scene where a teen died following a drug-fuelled party. Picture: Jerad Williams

Two more youths also connected to the group had earlier been arrested by police for unauthorised possession of prescription drugs.

They were later also treated by paramedics at Surfers Paradise Police Station after exhibiting symptoms of being affected by drugs.

Police investigating the death of a teenager at the Pacific View. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is understood drug utensils and a large quantity of diazepam, or Valium, was also found in the room.

Detectives have spent the day trying to piece together the chain of events that led to the tragedy, including how Mr English fell.

It is not believed that anyone else was involved in his death.

QAS senior operations supervisor Neil Stead. Picture: Luke Mortimer

Neil Stead, a senior operations supervisor at the Queensland Ambulance Service, said it was a terrible tragedy and no drugs were safe for recreational use.

"There were some kind of drugs involved in the situation which caused this incident to occur and drugs are simply not safe, even prescribed drugs," he said.

Originally published as Brisbane teen killed in highrise fall identified